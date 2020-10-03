Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 971 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

