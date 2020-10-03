Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

