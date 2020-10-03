Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Financial Contrast

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cree and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 9 3 0 2.25 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cree currently has a consensus target price of $66.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Cree.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cree and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $903.90 million 7.78 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -73.64 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 0.71 -$6.60 million $0.47 27.81

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -21.21% -5.04% -3.52% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.42% 2.77% 1.57%

Volatility and Risk

Cree has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Cree on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

