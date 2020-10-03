Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

