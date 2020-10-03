Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

