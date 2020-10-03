ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About ALX Oncology

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

