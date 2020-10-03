AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAG. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

