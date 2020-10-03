Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

DOX opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.