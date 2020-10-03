American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

