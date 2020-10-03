Americas Silver’s (USAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

