Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $256.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $263.89 million. NuVasive reported sales of $290.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.67, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after buying an additional 9,589,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,378,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,269,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

