Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce $544.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $578.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

NYSE DECK opened at $237.38 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $238.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $7,368,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,395,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,938,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

