Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the lowest is $4.59 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.