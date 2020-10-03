Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $315.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.70 million and the highest is $315.38 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTU. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

