Analysts Offer Predictions for Centene Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $74.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Centene by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 631,781 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

