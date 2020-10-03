Analysts Offer Predictions for Ready Capital Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

RC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

