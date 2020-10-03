Analysts Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.93.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

