Analyzing Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AMAG)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Evotec alerts:

This table compares Evotec and AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $500.07 million 8.04 $42.64 million $0.56 94.73 AMAG Pharmaceuticals $327.75 million 1.45 -$466.46 million ($6.88) -2.00

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals. AMAG Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 7.06% 6.95% 2.85% AMAG Pharmaceuticals -88.49% -24.36% -9.66%

Risk & Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evotec and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals 2 6 0 0 1.75

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential downside of 31.40%. Given AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMAG Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Summary

Evotec beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services. The EVT Innovate segment is involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. Evotec AG has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation; strategic research alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S; collaboration with Sanofi; research collaboration with Almirall; research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals; strategic collaboration with Centogene; collaboration with Immuneering; and drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company's products candidates include Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women; AMAG-423, a polyclonal antibody in development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women; and Ciraparantag, an anticoagulant reversal agent for the treatment of oral anticoagulants or low molecular weight heparin. It sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. The company has a license agreement with Endoceutics, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc., Velo Bio LLC, Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., and Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.