Analyzing Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% Flotek Industries -178.19% -29.06% -23.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.92 $1.91 million $0.16 12.88 Flotek Industries $119.35 million 1.62 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

Flexible Solutions International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Flotek Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.