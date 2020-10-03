ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 615,700 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $28.59 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $352.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

