Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.34. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 288,106 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 price objective on Antibe Therapeutics and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a C$1.00 price objective on Antibe Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,500. Also, Director John Lawrence Wallace acquired 71,500 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 348,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,859.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 229,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,305.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

