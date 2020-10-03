Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aphria by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aphria by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.