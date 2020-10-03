Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.14. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.49%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

