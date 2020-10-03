Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 79,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,959.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

