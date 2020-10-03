Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $4.20. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 542,168 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.88.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

In other Arca Biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

