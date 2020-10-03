Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $27.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

