Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.32

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $7.95. Astronics shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.