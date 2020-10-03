AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on T. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.