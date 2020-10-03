Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

