Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CAR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

