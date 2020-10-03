Avnet (NYSE:AVT) vs. Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Head to Head Analysis

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avnet and Orbital Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 0.75 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.23

Avnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbital Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avnet and Orbital Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 5 1 1 2.25 Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet currently has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Orbital Energy Group.

Summary

Avnet beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

