Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banc of California by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

