Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.62

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.62 and traded as low as $142.80. Banco Santander shares last traded at $145.80, with a volume of 1,346,203 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.62.

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

