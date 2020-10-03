Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBBK. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.