Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,192 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 148.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 329.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 163.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,482.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

