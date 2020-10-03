Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,452 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3,025.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VSE were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

VSEC stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. VSE Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 million, a PE ratio of 313.03 and a beta of 1.69.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.