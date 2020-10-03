Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,836 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 299.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $10.65 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

