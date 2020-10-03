Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 3,408 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

