Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 3,604 Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1,485.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 14.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.