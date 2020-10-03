Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.