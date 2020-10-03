Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,617 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Agilysys by 146.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

