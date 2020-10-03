Bank of Montreal Can Buys 347 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 74,265 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 792.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,128,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:H opened at $53.68 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

