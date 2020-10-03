Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 17.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.05 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

