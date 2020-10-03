Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.