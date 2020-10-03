Bank of Montreal Can Has $39,000 Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 131.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 43.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 73,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 47.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,153.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $15.76 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.