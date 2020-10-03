Bank of Montreal Can Has $41,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENT. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

