Bank of Montreal Can Has $42,000 Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVAC shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.81.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

