Bank of Montreal Can Has $48,000 Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 598.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MBIA were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MBIA by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MBIA news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,152.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,684.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,967 shares of company stock valued at $806,428. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

