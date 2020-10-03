Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elastic were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 211.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock valued at $111,977,289. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.