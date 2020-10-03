Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

